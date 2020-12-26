Virtual tours of museums, more offer winter break escape

While many families are home during winter break, kids can make the most of their vacation, learn and have fun.

Virtual learning has shifted some kids out of the classroom. However, their laptops can take them on a journey well beyond the confines of home.

A pioneer in innovative school programs, Mouse.org CEO Larry Lieberman said, as the pandemic prevents a lot of typical in-person activities, families can use this time at home and make it educational and fun.

"We have this opportunity now to tap into what our children love and what they are curious about to help advance their learning and complement what they are learning in school," Lieberman said.

Larry Lieberman

It's a chance to expose students to something different, right at their fingertips.

"We certainly marry STEM education and museum visits, for example, at the National Women's Museum," said Liberman. "During break, there is a wonderful online exhibit about women in STEM and the wonderful accomplishments that historically-excluded groups have made in technology and STEM and cultural development.

"The Museum of Natural History, the Museum of Science, there is the National Museum of Computing -- all of these are centers that developed wonderful online experiences to take your family to."

Virtual tours can even explore the wild; many zoos and aquariums offer live streams of the animals.

"We try to package it as a full family experience. Try to have some fun with your kids, embrace where we are right now," Liberman said.

From coding camps to computer science projects, resources are available to keep kids engaged and entertained.

Head to joyofmuseums.com to find virtual learning experiences.

