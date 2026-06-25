Taekwondo instructor accused of child sexual assault headed to trial

The Brief David Kang, a taekwondo instructor from Brookfield, was bound over for trial on multiple counts of child sexual assault involving a private student. A police officer testified that Kang abused the young girl dozens of times over the course of three summers. After the victim came forward, Kang survived a self-inflicted gunshot wound during a police standoff.



A taekwondo instructor accused of child sexual assault is headed to trial.

Child sex assault case

What we know:

A Waukesha County court commissioner bound 66-year-old David Kang of Brookfield over for trial on Thursday, June 25.

David Kang

Prosecutors charged Kang in May with multiple counts of child sexual assault of a student he gave private taekwondo lessons to.

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On Thursday, a River Hills police officer testified Kang was hired in June 2023. Around the same time, state records show Kang dissolved his Fox Point martial arts studio. FOX6 News profiled Kang in 2009, after he chased down and held a would-be robber.

David Kang

Testimony in court

What they're saying:

In court on Thursday, the police officer said Kang gave lessons in the girl's home. He testified that the abuse started right away, happened about seven times each session, three days a week, for months each summer over three years.

Court filings say the girl came forward because she could not endure another year of abuse. While police were interviewing the victim, police said Kang called the victim's father.

"Mr. Kang was at the victim's residence, and he was going to kill himself," said Sean Doughman of the River Hills Police Department. "We gave commands for Kang to exit the vehicle, that went on until about 9:10."

Sean Doughman

"What ceased that two-hour standoff?" asked Assistant District Attorney Emily Gaertner.

"They were able to get in contact with Mr. Kang and said he shot himself. Got Kang out of the vehicle and rendered aid," Doughman answered.

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Charges were filed while Kang remained in the hospital. He posted $30,000 bond this week – and is due back in court on July 1.