Taco Bell rumored to be removing popular menu item, social media erupts

IRVINE, Calif. -- The rumors of the Quesarito’s demise may or may not be greatly exaggerated.



Fans of Taco Bell’s burrito/quesadilla combo may need to brace themselves. Rumors have surfaced on the Internet that the fast-food franchise may be removing the popular item from its menu and social media is not happy about it.





As one user put it, “Taco Bell discontinuing potatoes and the quesarito has officially cemented this year as the worst.”



“First they came for the power burrito and I said nothing, for I did not order the power burrito,” added another. “Now they've come for the quesarito, and there is no one left to speak for me.”



One user summed up their feelings about the rumors by writing, “We’ve suffered enough this year. Please don’t get rid of the quesarito.”



