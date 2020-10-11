Swimmer pulled from lake in Oconomowoc; in critical condition

The Western Lakes Fire District was called to the dam between Fowler Lake and Lac La Belle around 9:20 p.m. Friday for a report of a male swimming in the channel who had gone missing.

Officials from Western Lakes and the Town of Delafield Dive teams responded to help find the man witnesses say was not wearing a life vest.

The 36-year-old man was located and pulled from the water just after 10 p.m.

Paramedics began resuscitation efforts at the scene and the man was transported to the hospital in critical condition. There is no update on the patient's condition, according to officials.

The incident is under investigation with the Oconomowoc Police Department, a release said.