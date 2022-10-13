Swim coach sentenced; 18 months prison for secretly recording teen

article

Tyler Lustig was sentenced on Thursday, Oct. 13 to 18 months in prison and another two years of extended supervision after pleading guilty to charges tied to secretly recording a teenage girl changing clothes. Lustig entered the guilty pleas in August.

According to the criminal complaint issued in January, a Cudahy police officer spoke with a citizen who reported her teenage daughter "was recorded while changing in a utility closet prior to swim practice." This incident took place at Cudahy Middle School, where the citizen indicated a swim practice was being held. That practice was being led by the Tyler Lustig who had been coaching since September 2021.

The complaint indicates the teen was changing into her swimsuit in a storage closet connected to the pool area and she "observed a 'Shiny Object' that was propped up near a plastic storage tote. The item caught (the teen's) attention, and she further examined it noting it was a cellphone. She also noted that there was a red border around the screen indicating that the phone was video recording." The teen told police she stopped the recording and "manipulated the phone entering the 'Home Screen,' which showed a picture of Tyler Lustig in the clothing he was wearing on this day and placing the phone in a concealed location," the complaint says. The teen indicated "she deleted the video, placed the phone back where she found it, and exited the utility closet to tell her mother."

After the citizen and teen talked about what happened, the citizen "went into the storage closet to retrieve the phone, however it was gone," the complaint says.

Police reviewed pool security footage from the alleged time period the incident occurred -- and "noted that the events in the video are consistent with what (the teen) described."

The complaint says on Dec. 24, a detective interviewed Lustig, who "stated he did do that." When asked why, the "defendant stated he likes to push himself and wanted to see if he could do it," the complaint says. He said it "was his 'sick curiosity' that made him do this." Lustig also described for the detective how he had positioned the phone in the utility room, checked for video, and noticed it had been deleted from his phone.