Sweetest Day Recipe: African Peanut Stew
MILWAUKEE - Show a little love from the kitchen this Sweetest Day! Imani Graham, owner of Mentionables Eats, shares a perfect recipe for an at-home date night.
African Peanut Stew
Serves: 4–6; Prep time: 10-15 minutes; Cook time: 25 minutes; Total time: ~40 minutes
Ingredients:
- 1 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 medium yellow onion, chopped
- 4 cloves garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp fresh ginger, grated
- 2-3 red or yellow bell peppers, diced
- 1 (14.5 oz) can crushed tomatoes
- 4 cups vegetable broth
- 1 cup creamy peanut butter
- 1 large sweet potato, peeled and diced (about 2 cups)
- 2 cups Kale, chopped
- 2 cups pineapple, diced
- 2 cups cooked chickpeas (or 1 can, drained and rinsed)
- 1½ tsp smoked paprika
- 1½ tsp ground cumin
- 1 tsp coriander
- ¼ tsp cayenne (optional)
- Salt and black pepper
Directions
- In a large pot, heat oil over medium heat. Add onion and sauté until translucent, about 5 minutes. Stir in garlic and ginger; cook for 1 minute, until fragrant.
- Add bell pepper and sweet potato. Stir in paprika, cumin, coriander, cayenne, salt, and pepper. Cook for 2–3 minutes.
- Stir in the crushed tomatoes and vegetable broth. Bring to a gentle boil, then reduce heat to a simmer. Cover and cook for 15 minutes, or until sweet potatoes are tender.
- Add peanut butter to the pot, stir.
- Add chickpeas and pineapple. Simmer for another 10 minutes, uncovered, until the stew thickens slightly. Fold in kale until wilted.
Serve hot with your choice of jasmine or brown rice, couscous, or warm flatbread.