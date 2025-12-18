Sweet & savory combinations; Holiday recipes with dates

Registered dietitian Kate Peterson shares two sweet & savory combinations to add to your holiday table!



Sizzled Dates & Broccoli

Serves: 2-4



4 Tbsp olive oil

½ cup raw chopped walnuts or pecans

Salt and pepper

3 Medjool dates, pitted and roughly chopped

1 Tbsp lemon juice

1 large head broccoli, chopped



To a medium skillet, add olive oil and nuts. Cook over medium heat, stirring frequently, for about 3-5 minutes and the nuts start to smell toasty.

Sprinkle in salt, pepper and dates. Cook, stirring frequently, about 1 minute. Remove from heat, stir in the lemon juice and set aside.

On a sheet pan, add the broccoli and toss with olive oil, salt and pepper. Roast at 400° for 18-20 minutes.

Place broccoli in a large bowl and spoon over the nut and date mixture.



Date Bark

10-12 Medjool dates, pits removed

2 Tbsp peanut butter (drippy works best)

1/2 cup chocolate chips

flaky salt



On parchment paper, arrange open dates in a group, overlapping slightly so they stick together. Lay a second parchment sheet over top and press dates down with a glass.

Drizzle peanut butter over the top and place in freezer for 15-20 minutes. Melt chocolate and spread over top of peanut butter, then top with flaky salt and sprinkles.

Pop in freezer for 5-10 minutes to let the chocolate harden, then cut into pieces. Store leftovers in the fridge.