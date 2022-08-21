SUV pulled from Racine's Root River

article

Rescue crews pulled an SUV from the Root River in Racine near 6th Street and Memorial Drive Sunday afternoon, Aug. 21.

FOX6's crews on scene observed multiple agencies involved, including Racine police and fire officials.

At this point, it's unclear what caused the SUV to enter the water. The extent of any injuries is also unclear.

FOX6 News has reached out to law enforcement in Racine for more information.