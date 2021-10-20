SUV, motorcycle collide in Richfield; West Bend woman injured

A 49-year-old West Bend woman suffered significant injuries after the motorcycle she was riding was struck by an SUV in the Village of Richfield on Wednesday morning, Oct. 20.

Officials say around 7:30 a.m., the Washington County Sheriff’s Office was notified of an injury crash on Hubertus Road just east of State Highway 175.

When first responders arrived on the scene, they began to treat the women who was operating the motorcycle. She was taken by Flight For Life to a hospital.

The initial investigation indicates a westbound SUV, operated by a 65-year-old Thiensville man failed to yield right away to the eastbound motorcycle. The SUV turned in front of the motorcycle causing a near head-on collision.

The Thiensville man was not hurt.

Officials say the female motorcyclist was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

The Washington County Sheriff’s Office is handling the investigation into this incident.