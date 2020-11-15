Expand / Collapse search

Suspicious fire in parking garage near 9th and Juneau

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking structure near 9th and Juneau. 

A vehicle was on fire, as well as part of the building when they arrived. There is notable structural damage to the building and the car is a complete loss. 

MFD stated that the fires are suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer
slideshow

Police investigate double shooting near 38th and Custer

Police are investigating a double shooting that happened near 38th and Custer early Sunday morning. 