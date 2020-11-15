Suspicious fire in parking garage near 9th and Juneau

The Milwaukee Fire Department responded to a fire call around 1:30 a.m. Sunday in a parking structure near 9th and Juneau.

A vehicle was on fire, as well as part of the building when they arrived. There is notable structural damage to the building and the car is a complete loss.

MFD stated that the fires are suspicious.

This is an ongoing investigation and Milwaukee police continue to seek the unknown suspects.

