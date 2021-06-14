Suspects wanted in 'substantial' battery near 42nd and Good Hope

Police are asking for help identifying and locating suspects wanted for a substantial battery near 42nd and Good Hope on Friday, June 4. It happened around 7:40 p.m.

Suspect #1 is described as an African American male, approximately 20 years old, 6’02" and 185 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt with a baby Yoda on the front, black shorts and black sandals.

Suspect #2 is described as an African American female, approximately 25 years old, 5’5" and 180 pounds. She was last seen wearing a pink shower bonnet, dark-colored t-shirt, green shorts and white Croc-style shoes.

The suspects struck the victim with a bottle and fists causing lacerations to the victim’s head.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7242 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

