Suspects steal 3 cases of Hennessy from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Crime and Public Safety
MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - Menomonee Falls police need help to identify three men who stole from Woodman’s Food Market. The retail theft happened Monday, Nov. 16 around 6:15 p.m.

Police say three unidentified males stole a total of three cases of Hennessy liquor. 

The suspects were seen entering an older-model silver Dodge Caravan with no front/rear license plate displayed.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of these suspects, please contact Officer Napientek at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700, regarding case 20-035638.

