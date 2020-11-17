Suspects steal 3 cases of Hennessy from Woodman's in Menomonee Falls

article

Menomonee Falls police need help to identify three men who stole from Woodman’s Food Market. The retail theft happened Monday, Nov. 16 around 6:15 p.m.

Police say three unidentified males stole a total of three cases of Hennessy liquor.

The suspects were seen entering an older-model silver Dodge Caravan with no front/rear license plate displayed.

If you have any information regarding the identity of any of these suspects, please contact Officer Napientek at the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700, regarding case 20-035638.