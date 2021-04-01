Suspects attempted to leave Woodman's with 2 full shopping carts, did not pay

article

The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred March 28 at the Woodman's Food Market.

Police say three suspects entered the business around 12:50 a.m. loaded two shopping carts with a total of $534.06 worth of various items and attempted to leave without paying. One of the carts, containing approximately half of the items, was recovered on the scene when store security intercepted a suspect.

The other cart's merchandise was not recovered.

All three suspects fled in a white 1998-2003 Lexus RX with no registration plates displayed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Gholson at Menomonee Falls PD 262-532-8700, reference case 21-009169.

Advertisement

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.