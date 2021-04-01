Expand / Collapse search

Suspects attempted to leave Woodman's with 2 full shopping carts, did not pay

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is investigating a retail theft that occurred March 28 at the Woodman's Food Market. 

Police say three suspects entered the business around 12:50 a.m. loaded two shopping carts with a total of $534.06 worth of various items and attempted to leave without paying. One of the carts, containing approximately half of the items, was recovered on the scene when store security intercepted a suspect.

The other cart's merchandise was not recovered.

All three suspects fled in a white 1998-2003 Lexus RX with no registration plates displayed.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Officer Gholson at Menomonee Falls PD 262-532-8700, reference case 21-009169.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

After year away, Irish Fest back for 2021, organizers say
slideshow

After year away, Irish Fest back for 2021, organizers say

Irish Fest is back on for 2021, organizers announced Wednesday, March 31 after a one-year hiatus due to COVID-19.

Bennett making waves, history in Milwaukee soccer scene
slideshow

Bennett making waves, history in Milwaukee soccer scene

Louis Bennett arrived in Milwaukee in 1985 with just a backpack and the city's soccer scene has not been the same since.

Burlington woman finds home on rent-to-own site

A Burlington home has been getting a lot of attention from people stopping by asking about moving into the residence that is not for sale or rent.