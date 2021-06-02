Suspected OWI driver had kid in car, was speeding on I-94

article

A 39-year-old Milwaukee man was arrested for operating while intoxicated in Kenosha on Tuesday afternoon, June 1. Authorities say he had a child in the car.

According to the Wisconsin State Patrol, troopers stopped the vehicle for speeding on Interstate 94 – going 90 mph in a 70 mph zone – near State Highway 165.

The trooper determined the driver was under the influence of intoxicants. After the driver initially refused to comply with field sobriety testing, an evidentiary blood draw was taken.

Upon clearing from the hospital for that blood draw, the 39-year-old was taken to the Kenosha County Jail.

The child was unharmed and turned over to an adult.

The driver is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.