Suspected 'Felony Lane Gang' members arrested in Grafton: police

The Brief Grafton police have made multiple arrests of suspected "Felony Lane Gang" members. The arrests occurred after police were notified of a stolen vehicle near 7th and Wisconsin. The names of the accused are being withheld as they have not yet been formally charged by the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.



Grafton police have made multiple arrests of suspected "Felony Lane Gang" members after being notified of a stolen vehicle on the FLOCK license plate reader system.

The backstory:

According to police, around 1:18 p.m. on Tuesday, April 15 law enforcement received a FLOCK notification from a camera in the area of Wisconsin Avenue and Chateau Drive in the Village of Grafton.

Grafton officers searched the area and quickly located the stolen vehicle, along with a second vehicle that was traveling in tandem, at a business in the area of 7th and Wisconsin Avenue.

Additional information was received regarding the FLOCK alert. The vehicle was known to be operated by suspected members of the ‘Felony Lane Gang’, which is a criminal organization that is known throughout the United States to commit break-ins to motor vehicles, identity thefts, bank frauds and other similar crimes.

Police learned the second tandem vehicle was fraudulently rented with a stolen ID.

As a result, officers detained and arrested seven suspects and transported them to the Ozaukee County Jail for various charges. The accused persons' names are being withheld as they have not yet been formally charged by the Ozaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

What's next:

All suspects are currently in custody at the Ozaukee County Jail on various charges ranging from take & drive a vehicle without owner’s consent, misappropriate ID to obtain goods / money (Fraudulent Theft), obstructing an officer, delivering illegal articles to inmates, possession of narcotic drugs, and outstanding warrants.

What they're saying:

"While seven members of this criminal organization are currently in law enforcement’s custody, we want to remind our residents and guests of Grafton to lock your vehicles and keep your valuables, purses, wallets, checkbooks, and the like, out of sight and secure on your person or in another location not seen by anyone peering in to vehicles. Car break-ins are often crimes of opportunity – take a moment and keep your belongings and identity safe by these simple safeguards," said Grafton police.