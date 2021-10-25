Suspect wanted in Costco theft

article

Menomonee Falls police are asking for help identifying and locating a suspect wanted in a retail theft Sunday afternoon, Oct. 24.

Police say an unknown suspect exited a rear fire door with over $3,100 worth of unpaid merchandise. The stolen merchandise includes two 65" LG OLED Televisions and one Sanus Simplicity TV Wall Mount.

The suspect entered a dark-colored truck that was waiting for the suspect to exit.



If anyone has information regarding this retail theft, please notify Officer Rowen of the Menomonee Falls Police department regarding case # 21-031391.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play

