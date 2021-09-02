Suspect wanted for pointing gun near 35th and Lapham

Police are asking for the public's help identifying and locating a suspect wanted for pointing a firearm at a person near 35th and Lapham around 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 31.

The suspect is described as a Hispanic male in his early-20’s, thin build and a light complexion. He was last seen wearing a black hooded sweat jacket.

Suspect vehicle

The suspect vehicle is a dark gray 4 door Infiniti, 2009-2012 year, possibly a G37 model, heavy tint, five-spoke chrome-colored rims and a sunroof.

The suspect pointed a gun at the victim and fled in the suspect vehicle.

