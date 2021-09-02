Suspect to plead guilty to federal charges of carjacking, armed robbery

One of two suspects in the theft and subsequent crash of a stolen car and carjacking of another car intends to plead guilty to federal charges in the case.

Troy Walter, 23, remains in custody in the Waukesha County jail.

Walter and co-defendant Delawn McNutt, 24, were initially charged in state court with armed robbery and operating a vehicle without consent. Those charges were dismissed shortly after the two men were indicted by a federal grand jury in May on federal carjacking and gun charges. Both men pleaded not guilty.

Court filings show Walter will appear before a federal judge in Milwaukee next week for a change of plea hearing. A plea agreement filed says Walter intends to plead guilty to the carjacking and firearms charges.

According to court filings, deputies from the Waukesha County Sheriff’s Office were pursuing a stolen vehicle from Hartford to Menomonee Falls the evening of February 15.

The car crashed on I-41, near Main Street, and two men ran from the vehicle, jumped a fence and carjacked a vehicle from an employee of the nearby Delta Hotel.

Court filings say the men approached the woman and McNutt opened the driver’s door, put a gun to the woman’s head ordered her out of the car, as Walter entered the passenger side, threatened to shoot the woman if she didn’t get out of the car, and pushed her out.

Officers later tracked the suspects to a nearby neighborhood using the victim’s cell phone, where McNutt and Walter were arrested.

