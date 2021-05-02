Suspect steals nearly $2K in Kohl's merchandise, police say

Police are investigating a theft of a Menomonee Falls Kohl’s Department Store where the suspect concealed numerous shoes inside a stolen suitcase and exited the store without paying.

The total value of the stolen merchandise was over $1,900.

The suspect was driven to and from Kohl's by a black female and black male, driving a blue Chevrolet Impala with no hubcaps and no displayed license plate.

The white male suspect appears to be between 20-30 years of age with a high flat top style fade.

If anyone is able to identify any of the three suspects or the suspect vehicle, please contact Officer Lorenz at the Menomonee Falls Police Department reference case # 21-012602.

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com, or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.