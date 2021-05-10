Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought, shots fired incident on Milwaukee’s south side

Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Shots fired incident near Barclay and Walker, Milwaukee article

Shots fired incident near Barclay and Walker, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a "shots fired" incident that occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Officials say the suspect fired several shots towards an SUV near Barclay and Walker around 1:20 a.m. on May 3. 

The suspect is described as a male, unknown race. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, light-colored short sleeve t-shirt, and light-colored pants. He had a small backpack diagonally across his chest and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is a dark, 4-door SUV.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.  

Clairmont Street shooting: Suspect arrested, expected to be charged
slideshow

Clairmont Street shooting: Suspect arrested, expected to be charged

Racine police identified the 18-year-old they have in custody in connection with a fatal shooting that happened at a residence on Clairmont Street.

Boy who accidentally shot himself ID’d by medical examiner
slideshow

Boy who accidentally shot himself ID’d by medical examiner

The Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office identified the 3-year-old boy who accidentally shot himself over the weekend as Cire Walker.

St. Joe's Hospital nursing a family affair

A Milwaukee nurse prepares to retire from Ascension Saint Joseph's Hospital after 44 years, and on Mother's Day, she said she feels her legacy is complete with her twin daughters working there, too.