Suspect sought, shots fired incident on Milwaukee’s south side

article

Milwaukee police are requesting the public’s help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in a "shots fired" incident that occurred on Monday, May 3, 2021.

Officials say the suspect fired several shots towards an SUV near Barclay and Walker around 1:20 a.m. on May 3.

The suspect is described as a male, unknown race. He was last seen wearing a light-colored baseball cap, light-colored short sleeve t-shirt, and light-colored pants. He had a small backpack diagonally across his chest and was armed with a handgun.

The suspect vehicle is a dark, 4-door SUV.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.