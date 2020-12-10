Expand / Collapse search

Suspect sought: Chainsaws, wood chipper stolen in Town of Grafton

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

OZAUKEE COUNTY, Wis. - The Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office is investigating a theft of multiple Stihl brand chainsaws and a Vermeer wood chipper from Commuter Lot 17 -- located near the Pioneer Road Park and Ride in the Town of Grafton. The theft occurred on Sunday, Dec. 6 at approximately 8:30 a.m.

Police say the wood chipper was custom painted orange and belonged to Asplundh Tree Service. A witness observed a dark green pickup truck with heavily tinted windows, towing mirrors, and aftermarket rims. The vehicle is believed to be a 4-door Chevrolet or GMC pick-up truck.

The suspect is described as a white male, stocky frame, blond hair, approximately late 40’s to early 50’s in age, and spoke with a "grizzled" tone. The vehicle and trailer were captured on surveillance footage heading west on Pioneer Road past the Port Washington Road intersection.

Anyone with information, please contact our office at 262-284-7172. Information can also be provided confidentially thru Tip 411. To send an anonymous tip via text message to the Ozaukee County Sheriff's Office, text keyword: OZSO and your message to 847411.

Missouri woman charged in connection to fatal Racine shooting
slideshow

Missouri woman charged in connection to fatal Racine shooting

Authorities say the Dellwood, Missouri woman was arrested last week and made an initial court appearance Friday, Dec. 4 in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Report: Wisconsin school property taxes to increase 3.3%
slideshow

Report: Wisconsin school property taxes to increase 3.3%

Property taxes levied by schools in Wisconsin will go up 3.3%, a smaller increase than in 2019.