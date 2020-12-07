Expand / Collapse search

Suspect in Historic Third Ward homicide turns self in

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police say a 23-year-old man has turned himself in in connection to the shooting death of a 24-year-old man early Sunday morning outside of a bar in the Third Ward.

The victim was leaving the bar near Water Street and Buffalo Street when he was shot multiple times, according to police. The shooting was the result of an argument. He was pronounced dead at the scene. 

This is an ongoing investigation.

Police are not releasing any more details at this time.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the coming days.

