Suspect in fatal shooting in Historic Third Ward is a firefighter

FOX6 News has learned the man suspected of fatally shooting a 24-year-old man outside of a bar in Milwaukee's Historic Third Ward early Sunday, Dec. 6 is a firefighter for a local community.

The 23-year-old suspect turned himself in to police. Because he has not formally been charged, FOX6 News is not naming him or his department. But we did reach out to his fire chief. The chief indicated the 23-year-old has been a firefighter/EMT with his department since July 2019. Right now, he is on non-paid administrative leave pending an investigation.

The victim, identified as Andre Nicholson, was leaving a bar near Water Street and Buffalo Street when he was shot multiple times, according to police.

Andre Nicholson

Officials say the shooting was the result of an argument. Nicholson was pronounced dead at the scene.

This incident comes at a time when homicides reach record numbers in Milwaukee.

"In Milwaukee County, we are over 200 -- and in the city of Milwaukee, we about at 190 after this weekend. Extremely concerning. We have about three weeks in the year. We are continuing to do everything possible to continue to work with community partners looking into 2021 as we address this issue," said Reggie Moore, Executive Director for the Milwaukee Office of Violence Prevention.

City leaders like Moore say all community members need to step up to keep the peace.

"There no greater peacemaker than ourselves -- because being able to talk a friend down from them making a decision that can affect not only their life, but the lives of so many people," Moore said.

Charges in this case are being referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

As for remembering the victim, Nicholson's mother said loved ones are planning a vigil for Thursday evening, Dec. 10.