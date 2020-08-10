Suspect identified in shooting of Kenosha police officer; still at large

Jonathan Massey has been identified as the suspect in the shooting of a Kenosha police officer in the early morning hours of Saturday, August 8, the Department of Justice announced Monday.

Jonathan T. Massey, photo provided by the DOJ

The 29-year-old is wanted for attempted first-degree intentional homicide.

Police responded to a call for an illegal entry to vehicle complaint and located a subject matching the description of the suspect. During the initial investigation, the suspect produced a firearm and shot an officer who returned fire. The suspect fled the scene.

The Kenosha Police officer was taken to a local hospital after sustaining a gunshot wound to the abdomen. He is out of surgery and is in stable condition.

Massey is presumed to be armed and dangerous and his whereabouts are unknown.

If you see Massey or know his location, do not approach him and immediately call 911.

If you have information regarding the shooting or the location of Massey you are urged to contact the Kenosha Police Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203. Callers wishing to remain anonymous can contact the Kenosha Area Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333.