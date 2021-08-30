Suspect accused of retail theft from Menomonee Falls Target: police

Police are asking for help identifying a suspect accused of stealing over $800 worth of merchandise from a Menomonee Falls Target. It happened Sunday, Aug. 29 around 4:15 p.m.

The suspect left in an unknown dark-colored sedan with unknown registration, and in an unknown direction.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact MFPD Officer Kaiser regarding MFPD Case #21-025784.



To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers by calling 1-888-441-5505, through the website at www.stopcrimewaukesha.com , or through the new P3 phone app that can be downloaded through either the App Store or Google Play.

