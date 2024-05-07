Susan Buckner, known for her bubbly cheerleader role in ‘Grease,’ dies at 72

article

Actress Susan Buckner, best known for her role as the bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox in "Grease," has died at 72.

Buckner died peacefully and was surrounded by loved ones in Miami, Florida, on May 2.

"It is with profound sadness that we announce the passing of Susan Buckner, best known to the moviegoing public as memorable, bubbly cheerleader Patty Simcox, who starred opposite John Travolta and the late Olivia Newton-John in the 1978 smash musical ‘Grease,’" a statement from Buckner's family said. "Rest in peace Susan. Your talent, spirit and infectious smile will live on in our hearts forever."

Her daughter Samantha Mansfield added, "She was magic. She was my best friend. And I will miss her every day. I was lucky I had such a lighting rod of a mother and now I have her as an angel."

The details of what caused her death were not immediately revealed.

FILE - The movie "Grease", directed by Randal Kleiser. Seen here from left, Olivia Newton-John as Sandy Olsen (alt.: Sandy Olsson) and Susan Buckner (wearing cat's eyes glasses) as Patty Simcox. (CBS via Getty Images)

Although Buckner was best known for her role in "Grease," she also had other memorable performances in the late ‘70s and ‘80s, including "Deadly Blessing" and "The Brady Bunch Variety Hour," according to IMDB.

FOX News contributed to this report. This story was reported from Los Angeles.