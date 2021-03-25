Expand / Collapse search

Supervisors reject plan to allow gun show on Milwaukee County property

Milwaukee County
MILWAUKEE - The Milwaukee County Board of Supervisors voted 13-3 on Thursday, March 25 to reject a proposal to allow a gun show on county property.

For years, the Milwaukee Gun Show has been held at the Milwaukee County Sports Complex in Franklin. 

"This event is held twice a year. It brings in at a revenue cost of $12,000 per event plus any monies that were brought in via the concessions," Milwaukee County Supervisor Patti Logsdon said during a meeting of the Milwaukee County's Parks, Energy and Environment Committee held on Tuesday, March 16.

During that meeting, those in favor of the resolution said past shows at the sports complex have gone on without incident.

"This event proves that if approached respectively, it can be safe and enjoyed by all," said Logsdon.

Supervisors opposed to the resolution expressed their concerns.

"The whole point is, we don’t know if guns or ammunition purchased there have been used in suicides or shootings or mass shootings that have taken place in Milwaukee or other places," said Milwaukee County Supervisor Ryan Clancy.

The events, hosted by Bob and Rocco Gun Shows, attract people from Madison, Fond du Lac and Illinois.

This is a developing story.

