Supernola Crunchy Clusters

Need a healthy snack? Brian Kramp is at Supernola learning about their superfood clusters
Brian Kramp is at Supernola learning about what goes into their superfood clusters.
Have you ever tried the snack called Supernola? If not, Brian is showing us why you may be missing out. He’s in Jackson at a local company that envisions a world where healthy snacks shouldn’t be seen as a sacrifice, instead they should be your first choice.
Why choose between health and taste when you can have both?
Brian is in Jackson learning more about Supernola and what makes this snack so special.
Brian is getting an extensive look at 3rd Street Market where you can enjoy the best our city has to offer.
Dua Lipa has announced a show at Fiserv Forum on Feb. 23 on her 2022 Future Nostalgia Tour.