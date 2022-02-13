Super Soul party, Milwaukee shelter, synagogue partner to serve

Bringing the party to everyone, a Milwaukee synagogue partnered with a local homeless shelter to share fellowship, food and the big game experience on Super Bowl Sunday.



There were 50 Super Soul parties, as they're called, across the United States on Sunday, Feb. 13.

A warm place to sleep on a cold Milwaukee night is all some people could ask for, but a community connection made on this night means just a little bit more.

Repairers of the Breach makes room for everyone when temperatures in Milwaukee dip below freezing. They aim to deliver more than shelter alone.

"What is everyone else doing? They're watching the game, eating food, having fun with their family at home. Well, this is their home," said James West. "We're their family, and so we wanted to provide food and fun for them."

That's where the Milwaukee Synagogue for Russian Jews came in.

"It's amazing what just a couple people can do," said Ester Riva Milchtein.

With tables full of food, drinks and personal hygiene bags, Ester Riva Milchtein and her family spent the day in service during this Super Soul party, using food and kindness to care for those experiencing homelessness.

"There's an ultimate reason why we have to do acts of goodness and kindness, and that is, it's the right thing to do," said Ester Riva Milchtein.

Unlike the game, everybody wins here.

Guests like Chuckey Ford were happy to be at the party.

"It's a good thing! It's a good thing. You know, you don't have to be out there in that cold," said Ford.

Repairers of the Breach as a whole continues their mission of caring for those in need.

"Just to restore hope, to let them know that they're not in this by themselves, that people care and we'll get through this together," said West.

The two groups hosted their first Super Soul party a few years ago before the coronavirus pandemic. The hope is to keep this tradition going next year and beyond.