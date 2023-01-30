Super Bowl LVII: Get ready for sticker shock, when it comes to game ticket prices

Here's news for football fans that could break their bank!

For people who are looking for a ticket to Super Bowl LVII at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, they better have heavy pockets because prices are skyrocketing, and they are expected to get even worse the closer we get to game day.

Here's a look at the cheapest ticket prices, as of Jan. 30:

Gametime

On Gametime, the cheapest ticket we could find, with fees and other costs included, was priced at $6,130 - for Terrace 439, Row 19. The most expensive ticket, also with fees and other costs included, was priced at $34,576.

SeatGeek

For SeatGeek, the lowest-priced ticket we could find was $4,830 - for Terrace 452, Row 19. The most expensive ticket we can find was for Section 211, Row 6, at $22,124.

StubHub

On Stubhub, prices start at $4,824. The most expensive ticket we could find - for Section 109, Row 4 - was priced at $29,829.

Ticketmaster

On Ticketmaster, prices range from $5,695 to $16,500.

TickPick

On Tickpick, the cheapest ticket we could find was priced at $5,706, and tickets in the priced in the $20,000s and $30,000s can also be found.

VividSeats

At the website VividSeats, tickets were priced from $4,944 to $31,348.

That sounds like a lot of money!

$30,000 is no pocket change for many people, that's for sure, and for the same price, people can buy other things.

According to the website of a Toyota dealer and a Kia dealer in the Phoenix area, the sticker price for some brand-new sedans, SUVs and pickup trucks are in the $30,000 to $40,000 range.

On the website of luxury cruise line Seabourn, a 59-day Antarctica and South America cruise that starts in Chile and ends in Florida in 2024 was on offer for $30,004. The price, however, does exclude taxes, fees and port expenses.

On Arizona State University's website, it shows that an undergraduate student can expect to pay $31,127 to $32,207 for a year of university education, while living on the school's Tempe campus.

Who's buying the tickets?

According to officials with SeatGeek, most buyers are in the Phoenix area.

"You might think, looking at the last 24 hours, that the Kansas City market, the Philadelphia market would really pick up, but we are still seeing a ton of buying from those locally," said Chris Leyden with SeatGeek.

What about season ticket holders?

For season ticket holders with the Arizona Cardinals, Kansas City Chiefs, and the Philadelphia Eagles, officials say they will be offered a small percentage of tickets for an unknown price.

What do football fans think about the ticket prices?

Some fans definitely had something to say about the ticket prices.

"I would have to sell a lot of my belongings just to go, but I would love to," said one fan.

"I’m going to be at the casino or at home. It’s a lot cheaper," said another fan.

For some, the money is better spent elsewhere.

"I think my wife would hate me if I even attempted it," said one man, when asked if he would spend that much money to attend the Super Bowl. "This would be better served doing something for my children."

Is there a less costly way to watch the game?

You can watch the game on your local FOX station, for free! (food, snacks, and drinks not included, of course!)

