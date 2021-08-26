Expand / Collapse search

Sun Country Airlines: MKE to Vegas, Minneapolis nonstop service begins

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
LOS ANGELES, CA - AUGUST 27: Sun Country Airlines Boeing 737 takes off from Los Angeles international Airport on August 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by AaronP/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images)

MILWAUKEE - Sun Country Airlines launched its new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Thursday morning, Aug. 26. The airline offers weekly flights every Thursday to Las Vegas and every Saturday to Minneapolis.

"The addition of Sun Country gives Milwaukee travelers another option to head west, whether that’s to Nevada or to Minnesota," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "With affordable fares and nonstop flights, Sun Country gives travelers more reasons to support our hometown by flying from our community’s airport."

Sun Country will add more destinations from MKE later this year, when nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cancun, Mexico starting in December.

Tickets for all flights are available now at suncountry.com or on popular travel websites.

