Sun Country Airlines: MKE to Vegas, Minneapolis nonstop service begins

article

Sun Country Airlines launched its new nonstop service from Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport Thursday morning, Aug. 26. The airline offers weekly flights every Thursday to Las Vegas and every Saturday to Minneapolis.

"The addition of Sun Country gives Milwaukee travelers another option to head west, whether that’s to Nevada or to Minnesota," Airport Director Brian Dranzik said. "With affordable fares and nonstop flights, Sun Country gives travelers more reasons to support our hometown by flying from our community’s airport."

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Sun Country will add more destinations from MKE later this year, when nonstop flights to Fort Myers, Florida; Phoenix, Arizona; and Cancun, Mexico starting in December.

Tickets for all flights are available now at suncountry.com or on popular travel websites.