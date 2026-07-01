Summerfest temporarily modifies carry-in policy for July 2-3 due to heat

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The Brief Due to forecasted extreme heat and humidity, Summerfest is temporarily updating its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3. Guests may bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle (20 ounces or less) into the grounds. Misting stations and drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.



Summerfest will temporarily modify its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 due to the heat and humidity.

Guests are welcome to bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle (20 ounces or smaller) into Henry Maier Festival Park.

Please note that carry-in water bottles are not permitted inside the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest will also offer the following

Misting stations and drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.

Milwaukee County Transit System will provide air‑conditioned buses, serving as a cooling, shaded place inside the festival grounds for visitors on the north and south ends of the park.

The Bo Black Family Fountain, near Mid-Gate, offers a fun and refreshing place for kids to splash and cool off.

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Heat safety tips

What you can do:

Aurora Health Care, the Official Exclusive Health Care Sponsor of Summerfest, is offering the following heat safety tips.

Drink water frequently throughout the day

Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing

Take breaks throughout the day

Pace yourself – don’t do too much

Take frequent breaks in shaded areas