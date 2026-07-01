Summerfest temporarily modifies carry-in policy for July 2-3 due to heat
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MILWAUKEE - Summerfest will temporarily modify its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 due to the heat and humidity.
Guests are welcome to bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle (20 ounces or smaller) into Henry Maier Festival Park.
Please note that carry-in water bottles are not permitted inside the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.
Summerfest will also offer the following
- Misting stations and drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.
- Milwaukee County Transit System will provide air‑conditioned buses, serving as a cooling, shaded place inside the festival grounds for visitors on the north and south ends of the park.
- The Bo Black Family Fountain, near Mid-Gate, offers a fun and refreshing place for kids to splash and cool off.
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Heat safety tips
What you can do:
Aurora Health Care, the Official Exclusive Health Care Sponsor of Summerfest, is offering the following heat safety tips.
- Drink water frequently throughout the day
- Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing
- Take breaks throughout the day
- Pace yourself – don’t do too much
- Take frequent breaks in shaded areas
The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest.