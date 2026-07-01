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Summerfest temporarily modifies carry-in policy for July 2-3 due to heat

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Summerfest
Published July 1, 2026 10:22 AM CDT
Published July 1, 2026 10:22 AM CDT
article

Summerfest

The Brief

    • Due to forecasted extreme heat and humidity, Summerfest is temporarily updating its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2, and Friday, July 3.
    • Guests may bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle (20 ounces or less) into the grounds.
    • Misting stations and drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest will temporarily modify its carry-in policy for Thursday, July 2 and Friday, July 3 due to the heat and humidity.

Guests are welcome to bring one factory-sealed plastic water bottle (20 ounces or smaller) into Henry Maier Festival Park. 

Please note that carry-in water bottles are not permitted inside the American Family Insurance Amphitheater.

Summerfest will also offer the following

  • Misting stations and drinking water fountains are available throughout the festival grounds.
  • Milwaukee County Transit System will provide air‑conditioned buses, serving as a cooling, shaded place inside the festival grounds for visitors on the north and south ends of the park.
  • The Bo Black Family Fountain, near Mid-Gate, offers a fun and refreshing place for kids to splash and cool off.

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Heat safety tips

What you can do:

Aurora Health Care, the Official Exclusive Health Care Sponsor of Summerfest, is offering the following heat safety tips.

  • Drink water frequently throughout the day
  • Wear loose-fitting, lightweight, and light-colored clothing
  • Take breaks throughout the day
  • Pace yourself – don’t do too much
  • Take frequent breaks in shaded areas

The Source: The information in this post was provided by Summerfest. 

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