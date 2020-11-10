Summerfest teaming up with Generac to build new 'Power Stage'

Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. and Generac Power Systems announced a new long-term partnership, which includes title sponsorship of a major stage at Maier Festival Park. Generac will also sponsor the festival’s annual Military Appreciation Day admission promotion and become the Official Power Technology Sponsor of Summerfest. Don Smiley, president and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc., joins FOX6 WakeUp with more details.

The new stage design will incorporate video into the new expanded building footprint and will feature four video screens to view headlining performances. Beyond the enhanced video experience, other new stage improvements will include an improved ADA seating configuration; enhanced security and hospitality operation infrastructure and access; additional stage theatrical rigging capacity and production technology infrastructure; and a new pylon sign with high definition digital displays showcasing artist schedule and information. All upgrades are scheduled to be completed for Summerfest 2021.

