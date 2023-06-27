Summerfest STEM, Milwaukee kids take behind-the-scenes tour

Students from the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee got a VIP tour of the Summerfest grounds Tuesday, June 27 – seeing the big gig from a STEM point of view.

U.S. Cellular has a mission of bringing kids into STEM careers: science, technology, engineering and math.

"Technology is only going to advance in the future. As you can see, there’s more and more devices being powered up every day," said Marlon Bailey, U.S. Cellular director of sales and operations. "We want to make sure we can bridge that connection between the stem program and technology."

The effort hoped showing STEM students all that goes into the Big Gig will show them that career opportunities exist right here in Milwaukee.

"We got a chance to speak to one of our architects who talked a lot about how science and also technology goes hand in hand. I’m hoping they saw future careers out of today’s experience," said Bailey.

"It's just all about the kids being able to see opportunities that otherwise they may not be able to get access to or maybe even recognize even exist as a career opportunity," said Aaron Rice, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee chief development officer.

The last part of the tour taught students all about American Family Insurance Amphitheater – from the engineering of the stage setup to the technology in show production.

"Every kid, no matter what ZIP code they come out of, should have the opportunity to see the potential they have already and for us to be able to enable them, coach them, and push them to that next level," said Rice.

There are four STEM programs through the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee.