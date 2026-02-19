Summerfest reveals lineup for 2026; tickets on sale now

The Brief Summerfest has unveiled the 2026 lineup for the Big Gig. Tickets are on sale now. Summerfest 2026 will take place across three weekends: June 18-20, June 25-27 and July 2-4, 2026.



Summerfest officials announced the 2026 lineup for the three-weekend festival held in Milwaukee on Thursday, Feb. 19.

Summerfest lineup

What we know:

Garth Brooks will kick off the event with concerts at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, the festival’s largest stage, on June 16 and 17.

Additional artists set to perform at the 23,000‑seat Amphitheater during Summerfest include: Megan Moroney, Don Toliver with SahBabii, Che, SoFayGo, sosocamo, Chase B, and Lelo, Carín León, Ed Sheeran with Myles Smith and Arron Rowe, Cody Johnson with Jessie Murph, Post Malone with Carter Faith, Muse, Alex Warren, and Jelly Roll with Tyler Hubbard.

Across the festival’s grounds stages, featured performers include: Megadeth, Louis Tomlinson, Subtronics, Tucker Wetmore, Ella Mai, Sean Paul, Amyl and The Sniffers, Passion Pit, Hot Mulligan, Tash Sultana, Halestorm, Spoon, All Time Low, Echo & The Bunnymen, Styx, Charlie Wilson, Father John Misty, Audrey Nuna, Flo Rida, Sam Barber, Marcus King Band, The Revivalists, Whiskey Myers, Grouplove, Elderbrook, The Roots, Buju Banton, KALEO, Jeremih, Nate Smith, flipturn, Third Eye Blind, The Temper Trap, Russell Dickerson, Wolfmother, David Lee Roth, Gene Simmons Band, The Academy Is..., Pepper, Christopher Cross, Candlebox, Goldfinger, Cameron Whitcomb, The Beths, Holly Humberstone, BØRNS, Jonah Kagen, Rev Run of Run DMC, The Mountain Goats, Mariachi Sol De Mexico, The Family Stone, Petey USA, State Champs, Evan Honer, Dora Jar, and many more.

To purchase tickets and see the full festival lineup, including artist dates, stage locations, and performance times, visit Summerfest.com.

Tickets

What you can do:

LIMITED TIME OFFER – T-Mobile 9-Day Power Pass is available for only $58 and includes admission for all nine days of the festival (limited time power pass offer available NOW through February 25 at 11:59 p.m.)

Single day general admission and T-Mobile 3 Day Passes are on sale now at Summerfest.com

Elevate your fest experience with Level Up – enjoy the Miller Lite Oasis Level Up deck -watch your favorite headliner from the Level Up deck with a private bar, seating, TVs, and restrooms. Level Up tickets also include same-day admission to Summerfest and two beverages.

Summerfest 2026

