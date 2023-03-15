'Summerfest Night' at Milwaukee Admirals game on April 14

article

Summerfest in partnership with the Milwaukee Admirals announce "Summerfest Night" at the Milwaukee Admirals game on Friday, April 14 (414 Day in Milwaukee) at 7:00 p.m.

In celebration of Summerfest’s 55th anniversary, all fans in attendance at the Milwaukee Admirals game on April 14 will receive one (1) FREE Summerfest 2023 single day admission ticket, good for admission any day of the festival. "Summerfest Night" at the Milwaukee Admirals game on April 14 will also feature a post-game concert with Stone Temple Pilots, and giveaways throughout the game.

Fans can purchase tickets for "Summerfest Night" April 14 in person at the Milwaukee Admirals office located at 510 W. Kilbourn Avenue, over the phone by calling (414) 227-0550 or clicking here. Tickets are also available at the Panther Arena Box Office on the night of the game.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Visit Summerfest.com for more information on the various promotions and activities for Summerfest’s 55th anniversary.