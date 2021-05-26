Summerfest: Megan Thee Stallion slated for Sept. 16

article

Summerfest officials announced Wednesday, May 26 that Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater with special guest Polo G on Thursday, Sept. 16. This will be the first time Megan Thee Stallion has performed at the festival.

Tickets go on sale June 4, at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.