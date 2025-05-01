Summerfest, MCTS announce transit options for 2025 festival

article

The Brief There’s a convenient MCTS option for every music fan attending Summerfest 2025. Three Summerfest shuttles will run approximately every 15 minutes from College Avenue, Brown Deer Park or Hales Corners Park and Ride lots. The CONNECT 1 BRT line will be available to Summerfest riders again this year.



Summerfest and the Milwaukee County Transit System (MCTS) announced on Thursday, May 1, transit options for the three weekends of Summerfest, June 19-21, June 26-28, and July 3-5, 2025.

According to a new release, from designated Summerfest shuttles at three park and ride locations with non-stop direct access to the festival, to the CONNECT BRT 1 line with a stop at the Couture (near the Summerfest North Gate), to regular MCTS routes – there’s a convenient MCTS option for every music fan. See below for more details:

MCTS Summerfest Shuttles

Three Summerfest shuttles will run approximately every 15 minutes from College Avenue, Brown Deer Park or Hales Corners Park and Ride lots.

The shuttles are cashless, and riders will pay upon arrival at Summerfest. There are a variety of options for payment, including the Umo app, WisGo card, VISA, Mastercard, Discover card, Google Pay and Apple Pay. Round-trip fare is $12 for riders ages 12 and up, and $6 for Reduced Fare riders (youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and those with qualifying disabilities).

The first shuttle will depart the lot at 11:30 a.m. with the last buses leaving the Summerfest Mid-Gate at 12:30 a.m. Parking at the Park and Ride lots are free, on a first-come, first-served basis.

MCTS CONNECT

The CONNECT 1 BRT line will be available to Summerfest riders again this year. The CONNECT 1 BRT stops at The Couture on Michigan Avenue and Lincoln Memorial Drive, just steps away from the Summerfest North Gate. In addition, buses will run more often on Saturdays - every 10 minutes! Riders can charge their phone via the USB chargers located beneath many of the seats.

Riders pay before they board using the Umo app, WisGo card, or by VISA, Mastercard, Discover card, Google Pay or Apple Pay or cash at the Ticket Vending Machines located on platforms. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.

Hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4:35 a.m. to 1:39 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4:45 a.m. to 2:15 a.m.

MCTS Regular Service

Several MCTS local routes are within walking distance of Summerfest. A 90-minute fare is $2 for riders ages 12 and up and $1 for youth 11 and under and seniors 65 and over, and people with qualifying disabilities. Riders pay on the bus via the Umo app, WisGo card, or cash. All MCTS buses are accessible for persons using mobility devices.

Check out Summerfest.com, RideMCTS.com/CONNECT for route schedules, hours of service, and more. Riders can also use the Trip Planning features on RideMCTS.com and the Umo app to plan their route.

Pick up and drop off locations:

GreenLine – Major destinations served include Bayshore, University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee, Downtown, Bay View, and Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport. Buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is on Water Street at either Chicago Street or St. Paul Avenue. The hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Route 15 - Pickup locations include Harambee and Riverwest neighborhoods, Milwaukee School of Engineering, Downtown Milwaukee, Bay View, Cudahy, South Milwaukee, and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is in the Third Ward along North Water Street. Hours of service are weekdays - approximately 3 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 1 a.m.

Route 18 – Pickup locations are along Greenfield Avenue and National Avenue to Downtown, and buses run every 15 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is in the Third Ward along North Water Street. Hours of service are weekdays – approximately 4 a.m. to 1 a.m. and Saturdays – approximately 5 a.m. to 12 a.m.

Route 30 - Pickup locations are along Sherman Boulevard south of Mill Road, the Washington Park area, from UW-Milwaukee to Downtown and buses run every 10 minutes during the daytime. The drop off location for Summerfest is at Jackson and Wisconsin. The hours of service are weekdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 2 a.m. and Saturdays - approximately 4 a.m. to 3 a.m.

Best MCTS Routes by Direction:

From the south:MCTS Shuttle at College Avenue Park and RideMCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park and RideGreenLineRoute 15Route 18

From the west:MCTS Shuttle at Hales Corners Park and RideCONNECT 1Route 18Route 30

From the north:MCTS Shuttle at Brown Deer Park and RideGreenLineRoute 15

From downtown hotels and parking structures:CONNECT 1GreenLineRoute 15Route 18Route 30

As a reminder, MCTS follows a Sunday schedule on holidays such as July 4. For more information visit Summerfest.com or RideMCTS.com.