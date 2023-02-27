Summerfest headliner; Styx on July 7

article

Summerfest announced Monday, Feb. 27 that Styx will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Friday, July 7. This is the fourth of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale Friday, March 3 at 10:00 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

During Summerfest, concerts at the BMO Pavilion will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances, giving fans the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis.

For more information visit Summerfest.com