Summerfest, H-D reveal new partnership; annual Homecoming event ends

The Brief Harley-Davidson is back as the "Official Motorcycle of Summerfest" in a multi-year deal featuring onsite exhibits and H.O.G. member perks. H-D will sponsor a massive 20-minute fireworks finale at the lakefront to celebrate America’s 250th Anniversary in 2026. H-D Homecoming events will now be folded into major milestone anniversaries rather than held as a standalone annual festival.



Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and Harley‑Davidson (H-D) announced on Tuesday, Feb. 24, a new multi-year partnership.

Harley‑Davidson will once again become the "Official Motorcycle of Summerfest" and take center stage as the presenting sponsor of Summerfest’s Official Celebration of America’s 250th on July 4, 2026.

New sponsorship

What we know:

Summerfest's 4th of July celebration for Milwaukee will be highlighted by a 20‑minute fireworks finale lighting up the lakefront, commemorating America’s 250th Anniversary.

The day will also feature a special admission promotion and a gate giveaway for the first 5,000 fans. More details will be announced at a later date.

Additional Summerfest Elements

Dig deeper:

A news release says the multi-year partnership also includes the following Summerfest sponsorship elements with details to be announced in the future:

Harley‑Davidson sponsored motorcycle parking lot

H.O.G. Member perks

Onsite exhibit space

Annual promotion/theme day

As part of this announcement, Harley‑Davidson confirmed that the events formally associated with H-D Homecoming will now be incorporated into milestone anniversary celebrations.

For more information, readers are urged to visit Summerfest.com.