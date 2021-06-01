Summerfest: Guns N’ Roses slated for Sept. 18 concert

article

Guns N’ Roses announce the return of their tour with rescheduled dates, including Saturday, Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH has been added as a special guest.

Tickets for new dates are on sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. at GunsNRoses.com.

RESCHEDULED DATES - Tickets for the rescheduled dates below are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com, Summerfest.com, and Ticketmaster.com.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021.