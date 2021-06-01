Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest: Guns N’ Roses slated for Sept. 18 concert

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

BRISBANE, AUSTRALIA - FEBRUARY 07: Axl Rose and Slash perform at the Guns 'N' Roses 'Not In This Lifetime' Tour at QSAC Stadium Brisbane on February 7, 2017 in Brisbane, Australia. (Photo by Marc Grimwade/WireImage,)

Expand

MILWAUKEE - Guns N’ Roses announce the return of their tour with rescheduled dates, including Saturday, Sept. 18 at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest. Wolfgang Van Halen’s Mammoth WVH has been added as a special guest. 

Tickets for new dates are on sale beginning Friday, June 4 at 12 p.m. at GunsNRoses.com.

RESCHEDULED DATES - Tickets for the rescheduled dates below are on sale now at GunsNRoses.com, Summerfest.com, and Ticketmaster.com

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The 53rd edition of the festival will take place September 2-4, 9-11, and 16-18, 2021. 

Milwaukee mayor lost at sea during WWII

Memorial Day caps an extended weekend for some, but the holiday is all about honoring our armed service members who paid the ultimate sacrifice, people like Milwaukee Mayor Carl Zeidler, who left City Hall and joined the fight during World War II.