Summerfest 2025 headliner; Megan Thee Stallion on June 28

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  December 3, 2024 8:39am CST
Summerfest
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - APRIL 16: Megan Thee Stallion attends the 2024 Planned Parenthood Of Greater New York Gala on April 16, 2024 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

The Brief

    • Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28.
    • Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m.
    • Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3 that Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28 with special guest Flo Milli.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) and Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.  

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.  

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.