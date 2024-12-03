Summerfest 2025 headliner; Megan Thee Stallion on June 28
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3 that Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28 with special guest Flo Milli.
Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) and Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.
Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.