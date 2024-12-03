Summerfest 2025 headliner; Megan Thee Stallion on June 28

article

The Brief Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28. Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.



Summerfest officials announced on Tuesday, Dec. 3 that Megan Thee Stallion will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 28 with special guest Flo Milli.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Dec. 6, at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) and Ticketmaster.com(opens in new tab at www.ticketmaster.com) or in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office, and include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.