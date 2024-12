article

The Brief James Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 21. Pre-sale starts this Thursday, Dec. 5. Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.



Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Dec. 2 that James Taylor and his All-Star Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 21.

He will be joined by special guests Jason Mraz and Tiny Habits. Pre-sale starts this Thursday, Dec. 5.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.