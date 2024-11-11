Summerfest 2025 headliner; The Avett Brothers on June 26

article

Summerfest officials announced on Monday, Nov. 11 that The Avett Brothers will headline the BMO Pavilion with Miller Lite on Thursday, June 26. This is the first of nine headlining artists to be announced at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest.

Tickets for reserved seating will go on sale this Friday, Nov. 15 at 10 a.m. via Summerfest.com, Ticketmaster.com, or in person at the Summerfest Box Office, and includes admission to Summerfest the day of the performance.

Concerts at the BMO Pavilion during Summerfest will once again offer seating options for all evening headlining performances. Fans will have the choice of reserved seats available for purchase or free general admission seating on a first-come, first-served basis on the day of the show with a Summerfest ticket.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.