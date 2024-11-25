Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2025: 9-Day Power Pass available Nov. 29-Dec. 2

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published  November 25, 2024 8:20am CST
Summerfest
The Brief

    • In celebration of the 57th edition of Summerfest, the UScellular™ 9-Day Power Pass will be available ONLINE only at the Summerfest Store for $57.00.
    • The sale begins Black Friday at 12:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday.
    • Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.

MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has some "FESTive" gift ideas for music fans this holiday season.

In celebration of the 57th edition of Summerfest next year– the UScellular 9-Day Power Pass will be available ONLINE only at the Summerfest Store for $57.00. It's valid for all nine days of the 2025 festival. 

The sale begins on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

Other gift ideas include the following:

  • Lainey Wilson – June 26 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater 
  • The Avett Brothers – June 26 – BMO Pavilion
  • CAKE – June 27 – BMO Pavilion
  • Plus, exclusive holiday merch – Summerfest branded scarf or tumbler – online only at Summerfest.com - great stocking stuffers.
  • Summerfest general admission and multi-day tickets for 2025 are on sale now at Summerfest.com

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.

The Source

  • The information in this post was provided by Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.