Summerfest 2025: 9-Day Power Pass available Nov. 29-Dec. 2
article
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest has some "FESTive" gift ideas for music fans this holiday season.
In celebration of the 57th edition of Summerfest next year– the UScellular 9-Day Power Pass will be available ONLINE only at the Summerfest Store for $57.00. It's valid for all nine days of the 2025 festival.
The sale begins on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.
Other gift ideas include the following:
- Tickets for previously announced concerts during Summerfest, which also include admission to the festival on the day of the show - Lainey Wilson – June 26 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater The Avett Brothers – June 26 – BMO PavilionCAKE – June 27 – BMO Pavilion
- Lainey Wilson – June 26 - American Family Insurance Amphitheater
- The Avett Brothers – June 26 – BMO Pavilion
- CAKE – June 27 – BMO Pavilion
- Plus, exclusive holiday merch – Summerfest branded scarf or tumbler – online only at Summerfest.com - great stocking stuffers.
- Summerfest general admission and multi-day tickets for 2025 are on sale now at Summerfest.com
Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.