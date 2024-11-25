Summerfest 2025: 9-Day Power Pass available Nov. 29-Dec. 2

article

Summerfest has some "FESTive" gift ideas for music fans this holiday season.

In celebration of the 57th edition of Summerfest next year– the UScellular 9-Day Power Pass will be available ONLINE only at the Summerfest Store for $57.00. It's valid for all nine days of the 2025 festival.

The sale begins on Black Friday, Nov. 29 at 12:00 a.m. and runs through 11:59 p.m. on Cyber Monday, Dec. 2, 2024.

Summerfest will take place over three weekends – June 19-21, June 26-28, July 3-5, 2025.