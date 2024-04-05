Summerfest 2024 headliner: SZA with special guest Aminé on June 22

article

Summerfest officials announced on Friday, April 5 that SZA with special guest Aminé will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Saturday, June 22.

SZA is the final headliner to be announced for the festival’s largest stage, the American Family Insurance Amphitheater, and marks the first time she has performed at Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale Wednesday, April 10 at 10 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Tickets for SZA with special guest Aminé include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Visit Summerfest.com for the full festival lineup, including artist date, stage, and time slot.

Summerfest takes place June 20-22, June 27-29 and July 4-6.