Summerfest 2024 headliner; Tyler Childers on June 28

Summerfest announced Tuesday, Sept. 19 the first headliner for 2024. Tyler Childers will perform the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on Friday, June 28, 2024.

Tickets for the show will be available for pre-sale starting this Thursday, Sept. 21 at 10:00 a.m. with general on-sale following this Friday, Sept. 22 at 10:00 a.m. Tickets include admission to Summerfest on the day of the show.

Full details can be found HERE.

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.