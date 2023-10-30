Summerfest 2024 headliner; Mötley Crüe on June 21

article

Mötley Crüe will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 21 during Summerfest.

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office.

Tickets for Mötley Crüe include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.