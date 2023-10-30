Expand / Collapse search

Summerfest 2024 headliner; Mötley Crüe on June 21

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Summerfest
Vince Neil (L) and Nikki Sixx from Mötley Crüe perform on stage at the Trondheim Rocks Festival 2023 on June 11, 2023 in Trondheim, Norway. (Photo by Per Ole Hagen/Redferns)

MILWAUKEE - Mötley Crüe will be performing at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater on June 21 during Summerfest

Tickets go on sale Friday, Nov. 3 at 12:00 p.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com and in person at the American Family Insurance Amphitheater Box Office. 

Tickets for Mötley Crüe include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.  

Summerfest will take place over three consecutive weekends (Thursday-Saturday) from Noon to midnight, June 20-22, June 27-29, and July 4-6, 2024.