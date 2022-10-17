Summerfest 2023 headliner; Zac Brown Band on June 23

article

Summerfest announced Monday, Oct. 17 that Zac Brown Band will headline the American Family Insurance Amphitheater during Summerfest on Friday, June 23, 2023.

This is the first concert announcement for Summerfest which will be celebrating its 55th anniversary next year.

The 2023 edition of Summerfest will take place over three weekends (Thursdays-Saturdays), June 22-24, June 29-July 1, and July 6-8

Tickets go on sale on Friday, October 28 at 10:00 a.m. at Summerfest.com and Ticketmaster.com, in addition to in person at the Summerfest Box Office the day of the on sale.

Tickets for Zac Brown Band also include admission to Summerfest the day of the show.