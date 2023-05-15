Summerfest 2023: American Family Insurance House lineup revealed

article

Summerfest announced on Monday, May 15 the lineup for the American Family Insurance House, the smallest stage at the festival, with exclusive acoustic sets by artists who are playing the bigger stages.

Access to the performances are free at the American Family Insurance House on a first come, first served basis.

New this year, no pre-registration is necessary, fans can line up one hour prior to the start time of each show outside the American Family Insurance House. The first 50 people in line will also receive the opportunity to experience a post-show VIP meet and greet with the artist.

2023 lineup for the American Family Insurance House

June 22

2 p.m.: Elle King

4 p.m.: Declan McKenna

June 23

2 p.m.: Breland

4 p.m.: Paris Paloma

June 24

2 p.m.: Kidd G

4 p.m.: The Brook & The Bluff

June 29

2 p.m.: Digable Planets

4 p.m.: Kari Faux

June 30

2 p.m.: Nicky Youre

4 p.m.: Yung Gravy

July 1

2 p.m.: Flyleaf

4 p.m.: Sean Paul

July 6

3 p.m.: Jenny Lewis

July 7

2 p.m.: Cafuné

4 p.m.: The Pretty Reckless

July 8

2 p.m.: The Beaches

The American Family Insurance House is located near the Mid Gate. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day of Summerfest.