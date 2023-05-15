Summerfest 2023: American Family Insurance House lineup revealed
MILWAUKEE - Summerfest announced on Monday, May 15 the lineup for the American Family Insurance House, the smallest stage at the festival, with exclusive acoustic sets by artists who are playing the bigger stages.
Access to the performances are free at the American Family Insurance House on a first come, first served basis.
New this year, no pre-registration is necessary, fans can line up one hour prior to the start time of each show outside the American Family Insurance House. The first 50 people in line will also receive the opportunity to experience a post-show VIP meet and greet with the artist.
2023 lineup for the American Family Insurance House
June 22
2 p.m.: Elle King
4 p.m.: Declan McKenna
June 23
2 p.m.: Breland
4 p.m.: Paris Paloma
June 24
2 p.m.: Kidd G
4 p.m.: The Brook & The Bluff
June 29
2 p.m.: Digable Planets
4 p.m.: Kari Faux
June 30
2 p.m.: Nicky Youre
4 p.m.: Yung Gravy
July 1
2 p.m.: Flyleaf
4 p.m.: Sean Paul
July 6
3 p.m.: Jenny Lewis
July 7
2 p.m.: Cafuné
4 p.m.: The Pretty Reckless
July 8
2 p.m.: The Beaches
The American Family Insurance House is located near the Mid Gate. It will be open from noon to 8 p.m. each day of Summerfest.